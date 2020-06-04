Make the change from Nimby to Yimby

The announcement of plans to create spaces to house migrant workers is a step in the right direction (Plans to overhaul housing for foreign workers unveiled, June 2).

One pertinent issue that has been raised in the various discussions of the issue is the "not in my backyard" (Nimby) syndrome.

For years, migrant workers, the backbone of our construction industry, have been segregated into self-contained enclaves. The unfounded fears of the community towards migrant workers have made the location of such accommodation even trickier for the authorities.

This pandemic has shown us that the migrant community is made up of hard-working fathers, sons, husbands, grandsons who are like anyone else. They are here to make a living so that their families back home can have better lives.

Singapore was built on the values of equality and inclusivity, with policies to prevent the formation of enclaves, especially along racial lines. As a child, I went through a school system where Chinese, Indians, Malays and Eurasians were my classmates, and I had the opportunity to mingle with them every day. I grew up "colour blind", without any of the racial prejudices we see in other countries.

Some may argue that migrant workers are not citizens or permanent residents. But they are part of our community and many of them may spend a good part of their adult lives here to earn enough to repay their loans and build some savings.

And as long as Singaporeans are not willing to sweat and toil under the hot sun for minimal wages, we really need to start to appreciate the work that our migrant friends do willingly.

We also need to change our mindset on having migrant workers in our communities.

Isn't it time to change the adage Nimby to Yimby - yes, in my backyard?

Alvin Hang