Make personal hygiene a way of life

The Government has now implemented a four-week circuit breaker, the latest move in a series of measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

For weeks, the authorities had been exhorting the public to step up their public hygiene practices, among other things.

The Public Hygiene Council has been at the forefront, reminding people to, among other things, throw their litter into trash bins, clear their tables at public eating places, flush toilets and wash their hands thoroughly, sneeze or cough into a handkerchief or tissue, and keep receptacles and drains free of stagnant water.

Good hygiene is also important in our homes. Now is the perfect time to inculcate good hygiene habits at home and get everyone in the family to practise them daily.

We should wash our hands after using the toilet and before eating. We should not spit out the window or anywhere in the house.

We can help sweep the floor, put away toys and tidy up, wash dishes after meals, and throw the garbage into the bins or down the chutes.

When we do all these things habitually at home, they become natural and instinctive actions for us when we are in public places.

Let us develop these good habits so that we will continue to practise them long after the crisis ends.

Only then will Singapore truly be the clean city it is well known as.

Edward D'Silva

Chairman

Public Hygiene Council