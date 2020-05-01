Make it easier to set up cooperatives

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, jobs will be hard to find.

Businesses that depend on delivery firms are finding their profits affected by intermediaries such as Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood taking up to 30 per cent of the price as commission.

The cooperative is a very appropriate mode of business for a fairer distribution of wealth, especially in times like these.

Under this model, stakeholders work together towards a common goal with a willingness to help one another.

Imagine an Uber owned by the drivers or Twitter owned by its users. A shift to a "shared economy" - a genuinely participatory and democratically owned one - is possible.

Cooperative platform entrepreneurs in the fast-growing gig economy can offer decent work and help members of cooperatives or start-ups who want to transition their enterprise to a platform cooperative.

But it typically takes three to six months to register a cooperative, whereas it takes a day to register a company. I hope the Government can simplify the process of registering and administrating a cooperative so that more entities can be registered in this mode.

The cooperative can be a good way for citizens to become job creators instead of job seekers.

All problems are essentially demands and opportunities for entrepreneurs to address and we can use digital co-op platforms to build up our own gig economy, where people create their own jobs through such platforms.

Jack Sim