Make Internet service providers set up backup networks

Once again, there has been another large-scale Internet outage, this time from M1 (M1 fibre broadband outage hits thousands of users, May 13).

This is the second in as many months, following the failure of StarHub's network last month (StarHub Internet users face connectivity woes, April 16).

Both occurred at an inopportune time, when most people are working from home.

The existing disincentive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) levying a fine on a telco for failing to provide satisfactory service does not appear to be bearing fruit.

It is time to rethink the approach of just punishing an errant party.

Instead, IMDA should mandate that each telco establish a backup service with another service provider, to be activated in the event of a widespread outage, that would be paid for by the affected telco. IMDA can establish an automatic reporting mechanism whereby the public logs reports of connectivity issues.

Once a predetermined alert level is triggered, the affected telco would be directed to set in motion the "backup network".

This would have a number of advantages; it would reduce disruption to an essential service while penalising an errant telco.

Teo Hoon Seng