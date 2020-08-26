Make high-tech fish farms sustainable

With most of our wild fish stocks being severely over-fished, up to two-thirds of our seafood are likely to be farmed by 2030.

To intensify seafood production and meet Singapore's "30 by 30" goal, the state has turned to fish farms that employ technology to intensify their food production.

One such high-tech farm is the Eco-Ark, whose automated and closed nature shields it from fluctuating external conditions and promises a more efficient and resilient production.

By preventing diseased or genetically distinct farmed fish from escaping, the technology boasts a lower environmental impact. Its complex in-built filtration system also reduces untreated waste.

However, unless alternative fish feeds are sourced, the expansion of any fish farm is dependent on further depleting wild fish stocks. Instead of being directly used for human consumption, 70 per cent of wild-caught forage fish such as sardines are converted into fish feed for bigger and tastier farmed fish such as salmon and cod. Valuable protein is wasted in the process.

Moreover, as the industry calls for greater yields over a smaller land area, farmed fish live in increasingly cramped and stressful conditions. Such fish become more susceptible to disease and dying.

Any pathogen present among the existing farmed fish can still proliferate, requiring the use of additional medications. However, the widespread industry use of antibiotics has rendered our antibiotics less effective due to rising antimicrobial resistance.

But let's also fairly consider developments that can render the high-tech production more sustainable.

The use of black soldier fly larvae as an alternative fish feed can also reduce the dependence and impact of the aquaculture industry on depleting fish stocks.

The introduction of plants into the production also serves as a more ecological approach. Also known as aquaponics, seaweeds and salt-resistant crops such as the sea purslane can be grown alongside farms to further remove excess fish waste while improving food yields and diversity.

In all, when working towards our goal for greater food security, accounting for long-term sustainability is important too.

Julian Sng Wei Meng