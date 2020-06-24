Maids were also stuck at home

I take issue with Forum contributor Tan Chew Eng's letter (Limit maids to meeting one friend per rest day, June 22).

The letter reflects a troubling attitude of some Singaporeans towards foreign helpers and workers - viewing and treating them as people who do not deserve basic rights.

Foreign domestic workers have been cooped up at home as much as others in Singapore during the circuit breaker months.

If foreign helpers should be limited to meeting just one friend per rest day, then similar restrictions should be imposed on everyone else in Singapore as they, too, could meet friends and then return home to interact with their elderly parents and grandparents, potentially passing on germs.

Dominic Gan Wee Pin