Forum: Maids just trying to earn a few extra dollars

A domestic helper assisting an elderly lady to walk with an aid.PHOTO: ST FILE
Much has been discussed and debated about allowing maids to work part-time, the risk involved and the legal obligations of all parties in this arrangement.

We are spending time questioning and justifying whether maids should be allowed to take on an added cleaning activity on their days off.

They are doing this to earn the extra few tens of dollars each time. I'm sure if given a choice, they would rather spend their only day off work resting than cleaning another household.

I can't see the reason for the fuss over taking on part-time jobs if the situation calls for it, especially when one has to put bread on the table.

Perhaps the Ministry of Manpower would like to clarify.

Roland Chong Kwong Min

