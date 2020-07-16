Forum: Maids gathering in big groups on their days off a worry

In phase two of Singapore's reopening, each household can receive only up to five guests per day.

When domestic helpers go out on their rest days and gather in large numbers in one area over prolonged periods of time, the risk of contracting Covid-19 is increased.

This renders the five guest per household rule redundant.

It would be highly problematic if they were to introduce any infection and new clusters are formed at the employers' homes.

Both employers and the authorities need to step in and address this loophole.

Employers should change the rest day from the weekend to a weekday to minimise crowding, and the authorities need to step up education and enforcement.

Tan Chee Kiong (Dr)