M1 could have handled Internet outage better

M1 could have managed the recent Internet outage better (M1 fibre broadband outage hits thousands of users, May 13).

When it happened, many subscribers initially suspected that the problem was with their modem, router or even the device accessing the Internet.

Understandably, among the first actions subscribers took was to call M1's hotline.

By morning, the hotline was swamped with calls from affected users. Instead of informing the caller at the outset about the problem, I was made to select several options before reaching the announcement that "specific areas" were affected.

This is not the first time such an outage has occurred. On one previous occasion when something similar happened, I recall that text messages were sent to subscribers informing them of the outage.

Also, on getting through to the hotline, a recorded message immediately informed the caller about the disruption in service.

Had M1 done something similar during the recent Internet outage, the telco would have spared many people much aggravation, dispelled the uncertainty subscribers had and reduced the number of calls to the M1 hotline.

This is the 21st century, and Internet access today - especially at a time like this - is not a luxury but a necessity.

When I finally succeeded in reaching a customer service officer, I was disappointed to get responses such as "we do not want this to happen, too" and being advised to "check back on Facebook".

As I do not subscribe to a mobile data plan, the least M1 could have done was to offer free mobile data so that I would be able to regain Internet access.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority should look into the latest incident and perhaps mandate that mobile data be made available for free to affected subscribers if an outage occurs.

Dennis Tan Seow Koon