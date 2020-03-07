Forum: LTA exploring hands-free ticketing system for buses, trains

We thank Ms Yvonne Loh Wan Yu for her feedback (Allow passengers who use mobility aids to ride buses for free, Feb 25).

We agree with her that our public transport system should be inclusive and accessible for those with mobility challenges.

We are looking into technologies such as hands-free ticketing, which would allow commuters to pass through fare gates without having to tap their fare cards on the card readers.

Following a pilot study we conducted in 2018, we will be undertaking further trials of a hands-free ticketing system that can be used on both buses and trains.

Today, our bus captains and MRT station staff are trained to pay greater attention to commuters with special needs, and to render assistance if required.

For example, bus captains will activate the rear door to make it easier for those using personal mobility aids or wheelchairs to board or alight.

Commuters can also do their part to look out for one another when taking public transport and reach out to fellow commuters who may need help.

In line with our Land Transport Master Plan 2040 target, we will continue to explore more initiatives towards a more inclusive transport system for all.

Samuel Chan (Dr)

Group Director, Rail/Road Systems Engineering

Land Transport Authority (LTA)