Low-interest lifelines vital for SMEs

Given the exceptional circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore's banks should extend greater financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (Loans to SMEs: Impose conditions rather than seek personal guarantees, by Mr Danny Quah Wei Sheng, April 28).

SMEs are the driving force for enterprise and employment growth in Singapore, accounting for 99 per cent of registered businesses and employing about two-thirds of the workforce.

As a former business owner, I am all too familiar with the socio-economic disruption that the pandemic has caused.

While circuit breaker measures are necessary for public health, having SMEs shut down for months without income jeopardises their survival.

Beyond salaries and continued expenditures, SMEs have to shoulder unexpected losses such as cancelled orders from local and overseas buyers.

The pandemic is also likely to leave a long shadow, depressing economic activity for some time to come, creating immense uncertainty.

If low-interest financial lifelines are not made available to SMEs, many may have no choice but to close.

Since the Monetary Authority of Singapore has offered loans at 0.1 per cent interest rate to eligible banks, profitable banks should offer similar terms to SMEs in the spirit of corporate social responsibility.

Such an olive branch would also include waiving the requirement for personal guarantees, given the exceptional nature of this crisis.

I am sure no responsible businessman would abuse this privilege, while banks could continue to exercise discretion in approving the loans.

Such a move would bridge the missing link between the Government's Resilience Budget and Solidarity Budget.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi