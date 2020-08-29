'Lost generation' a missed chance for Singapore

When Singapore's football team won the bronze in the inaugural 2010 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) held here, I thought this was the future team to take Singapore nearer to the Olympics or even the World Cup.

But this was not to be. Team coach Kadir Yahaya left five months after the YOG, and the players were labelled by some as the "lost generation" after they broke up two years later (When the Cubs thrilled S'pore, Aug 24).

What a missed chance for Singapore. The players are all now in their mid-20s, which should put them at the peak of their football careers.

The players are still rankled by what happened after the YOG. Forward Muhaimin Suhaimi said: "After the YOG, there was no follow-up… We had no coach, and we didn't even have a single training session for seven or eight months."

I hope the Football Association of Singapore can shed light on why this happened.

David Gan