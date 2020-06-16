Forum: Look into natural forms of mosquito control

A pest-control officer carrying out misting in the premises of Eastvale Condominium, on Aug 5, 2019.
Dragonfly populations near urban areas should be increased to help battle mosquito populations in the fight against dengue. This could be done by building gardens with suitable emergent plant species that will attract dragonflies.

Dragonfly nymphs prey on mosquito larvae, while adult dragonflies eat mosquitoes.

This is a natural and sustainable method of controlling mosquito populations that could be explored. Research has been done in Sri Lanka on the use of dragonfly nymphs to control mosquito larvae populations.

Spiders have also been documented to help manage mosquito populations. Perhaps it is time to look more into natural forms of mosquito control to add to the current methods employed.

Ong Junkai

