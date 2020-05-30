Look at other ways to vote

With the Covid-19 situation still looming in Singapore and reports of a spike in cases in countries such as South Korea that eased restrictions, a general election, though important, should be weighed against public health concerns (Holding GE sooner will help Singapore tackle coronavirus crisis: DPM Heng, May 28).

The Government could consider the widespread use of technology during the election, such as by having voting done electronically, perhaps via the SingPass Mobile app.

Alternatively, mail-in votes could be looked at.

The Government could also consider lifting the need for compulsory voting in view of the extraordinary circumstances.

Let's not forget our vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with chronic conditions.

We certainly do not want to see a spike in unlinked infections or clusters forming at polling centres.

Lim Kah Wee