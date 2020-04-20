Look after students' mental well-being

As the Covid-19 pandemic disrupts students' education, efforts need to be taken to protect their mental well-being.

Heightened anxiety has plagued many students. With the implementation of home-based learning and online lessons, some have struggled to adapt to the new learning methods. Also, intense preparations for national exams are adding a layer of uncertainty. This may lead to additional distress for some students.

All university students may need more support for their mental well-being, especially those in their final year, as global economic uncertainties create fear in the minds of those about to graduate. Campuses should implement targeted efforts to address the mental well-being of their students during this difficult time.

Even as the world grieves the loss of normalcy and grapples with anxiety, mental resilience and well-being of students should be prioritised to get them through this difficult time.

Lance Wu, 20

Pre-university student

