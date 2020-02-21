Long way from being a gracious society

After the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level was raised to orange on Feb 7, a number of Singaporeans went into a hoarding frenzy, buying large amounts of toilet paper, instant noodles and vegetables.

This in turn caused supermarket operators to scramble to stock up their supplies, as well as deploy extra manpower to cope with the surge in demand.

To add to their woes, pictures surfaced on social media showing fresh food abandoned in baskets by shoppers who lost their patience while queueing to pay for their purchases.

This was not only wasteful, but also caused monetary losses to supermarket operators who had to clear and throw away food that could not be sold any more.

Unfortunately, the problem does not seem to have stopped there.

Lately, I have observed an unusually large number of supermarket trolleys abandoned at void decks, by the roadside and even under overhead bridges.

It seems that these hoarders carted home the trolleys and subsequently chose to abandon them instead of taking them back to where they belong.

Supermarket operators now have the extra headache of deploying staff to search the neighbourhood to reclaim their trolleys.

This Covid-19 episode has sadly brought to the surface Singaporeans' unbecoming and inconsiderate behaviour, hardly befitting that of a developed nation.

As a country, we have a lot to learn before we can genuinely be considered gracious.

Sophia Tan Chay Lee