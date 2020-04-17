Locked entrances pose risk in a fire

During this circuit breaker period, many shopping centres remain open. They have limited the number of shoppers as part of the additional safe distancing measures. I noticed that most shopping centres leave only one entrance open to control the movement of shoppers.

One example is Yew Tee Point. Only the entrance from the MRT station remains open. Before the enhanced measures, shoppers could enter via another main entrance and also via the outlets that have entrances facing outwards. Now, the second main entrance at the other side of the building is locked, and outlets with entrances that lead out of the mall have blocked them.

If there is a fire in the building near the only entrance, there will be no other way out of the building. During an emergency evacuation, shoppers look for the "exit" signs, which in this case would lead shoppers to locked doors. This can create congestion and may lead to a stampede during a fire.

I suggest that the authorities conduct checks on buildings that have locked some of their entrances during this circuit breaker period to ensure enough evacuation exits during an emergency.

Tan Teck Lee