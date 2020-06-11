Forum: Locked building exits a potential issue as S'pore gradually reopens

I am greatly concerned about the number of locked exits in most of the buildings I have entered during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

I understand that this is to allow for better monitoring of the people entering and exiting the building, and that the buildings' management may also have manpower issues.

This may have worked well during the circuit breaker period when only essential outings were encouraged, but what happens during phase one of Singapore's reopening when we expect more people to be out of the house?

At Tanglin Mall, there is only one carpark exit and one entrance that are open.

I asked several staff in the shops that remained open if there have been fire drills conducted recently, given that all but one entrance are closed, and they said they have received no new instructions.

I wrote to the Building and Construction Authority and the Singapore Civil Defence Force about this, but did not receive a satisfactory reply.

I hope the relevant authorities will look into this as soon as possible.

Christina Tang