Local recycling industry building up its capability to recycle electric car batteries

We refer to Mr Bachan Singh's letter (Used electric car batteries may pose problems few years from now, March 26).

By July next year, a regulated e-waste management system, based on the Extended Producer Responsibility approach, will be implemented in Singapore. Under this system, companies importing or manufacturing hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as companies supplying electric vehicle batteries in Singapore, will be responsible for the collection and recycling of end-of-life batteries of hybrid and electric vehicles.

In preparation for this, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has been working with the local recycling industry to build up our local capabilities to recycle such batteries. E-waste recyclers such as SMCi and TES have already set up lithium-ion battery recycling facilities in Singapore that take in the batteries of hybrid and electric vehicles. The recycling of these batteries creates closed-loop systems and promotes a circular economy approach with the materials recovered from the used batteries, to be reused again in the manufacture of new products. This contributes to our vision of a Zero Waste nation, and helps to extend the lifespan of our only landfill, while creating new economic opportunities, industries and jobs for Singaporeans.

To ensure that the waste is recycled in an environmentally sound manner, NEA will regulate such e-waste recycling facilities. E-waste recyclers will be required to adopt standards that enhance resource recovery and avoid environmental pollution.

Desmond Tan

Director

Waste and Resource Management Department

National Environment Agency