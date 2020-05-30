Limit number of people per household entering supermarkets

Two outlets at Jurong Point were named this week as public places visited by people with Covid-19 for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious (MOH names two Jurong Point spots visited by infectious patients, May 26). One of them was a FairPrice outlet.

Throughout the circuit breaker, some families have made outings to FairPrice and other supermarkets, taking children and even elderly family members with them.

If a person or a family infected with the coronavirus is asymptomatic, the chances of them infecting many others, especially in a place like a supermarket, are high.

The supermarket employees are also at risk of being infected.

If families need exercise, they should, for example, take their children to the parks rather than grocery shopping.

As Singapore enters phase one of the post-circuit breaker period from Tuesday, supermarkets should consider limiting entry and consider disallowing children from entering altogether.

They should limit entry to one person per household, except when there is a domestic helper or when someone is assisting a senior relative (but only when truly necessary).

Frequently, the amount of groceries bought does not justify having two people from the same household entering the supermarket.

One person could do the shopping while the other waits at the exit to help with carrying the purchased groceries.

The Safe Entry digital check-in system should be improved to be capable of detecting multiple members of the same household within the premises and alerting the staff.

Tan Hwee Heng