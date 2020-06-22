Limit maids to meeting one friend per rest day

Maids should be allowed to socialise with their friends, but not in groups of up to five, with each coming from a different household (Maids can meet friends on rest days, but in groups of up to five, June 18). This issue would be compounded if each maid then goes on to meet other groups of friends on the same day.

Many of them care for seniors or children at their employer's home, and we need to protect our seniors in particular from being infected at home.

Maids should be restricted to meeting only one friend on each rest day, and they should be made to install the TraceTogether app.

Tan Chew Eng