Yes, we do consider the needs of the disabled when banning plastic straws, says KFC

We thank Miss Ng Kuan Mei for her letter (Consider the needs of the disabled too when banning plastic straws; Nov 7).

Sustainability has always been of interest to KFC, and we have been rolling out bite-sized initiatives since 2016 to contribute towards protecting the Earth.

As a brand that cares, we also keep the needs of our customers in mind, especially children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

As such, we have made it a point to make straws available to customers who request them over our counters and we will definitely continue to do so.

Communication materials have also been put up in the restaurants so that our guests are aware that they can ask for a straw if they need one.

Lynette Lee (Ms)

General Manager

KFC Singapore