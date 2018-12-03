Writers' fest a real treat

It was amazing how thousands made it their priority to take part in the Singapore Writers Festival last month.

Meticulous planning resulted in a showcase of a wide range of local, regional and foreign authors, and extensive coverage of literature of all genres.

I was at The Arts House almost daily. Hundreds of attendees from all walks of life thronged the place. The prospect of rubbing shoulders with literary giants, established writers, new and aspiring authors, old-timers and students of all ages bound by our love for writing, whetted my appetite.

I felt humbled listening to the excellent lectures, discussions, presentations, the final debate and events in informal settings.

Dollops of humour and audience participation enlivened the sessions. I found the exposure a treat.

The team spirit that enveloped the whole event must be lauded. The courtesy of cleaners, security guards, registration receptionists and greeters at each venue, was really touching.

They maintained their spirit of service from morning to night and to all attendees.

All queries and requests were entertained with care and concern. The provision of ponchos in inclement weather was surpassed by the dedication of staff.

I felt proud of the band of ready helpers who certainly went beyond the call of duty.

For some of us still thinking of kiasu Singaporeans, I hope this graciousness was an eye-opener.

Congratulations to the National Arts Council and all who left an indelible mark on many of us. We look forward to the next SWF.

Mrs Jayam Nara