Worrying loss of greenery

I am sorry to see many trees have been cut down along Thomson Rd and in the Pek Kio market area. We have lost their shade, beauty and cooling effect.

I also note that within Pek Kio, many new paths, covered walks and games areas are being created, without removing pre-existing ones which have become redundant. Thus we lose the grassy green lawns which are the beauty of the housing estate.

Is there any one agency with oversight of these greenery-destroying efforts? Is there any requirement for a new tree to be planted for each one cut down? Can the public be informed in advance of major tree clearing exercises, and told why it is being done?

Stella Kon