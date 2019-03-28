Why the need to investigate egg-the-minister case?

I would have hoped that the police had better judgment than to follow up on the report lodged against an online comment about throwing an egg at a minister and commencing investigation (Remark about throwing egg at minister a joke, says 20-year-old, March 27).

Seen in context, it seems pretty clear that it was nothing more than a tongue-in-cheek remark. The police should have quickly determined that no offence was disclosed, and closed the case.

Mobilising scarce police resources to launch an investigation into something like this is not just a waste of money, but it also makes Singapore an international laughing stock.

Cheng Shoong Tat