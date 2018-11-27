Why the disappointment with this particular light-up?

In a recent article over the Christmas light-up this year, Reverend Ngoei Foong Nghian, general secretary of the National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS), said the use of Walt Disney characters has no connection to Christmas (Churches' council disappointed with Orchard Road Xmas light-up; STB has reached out to discuss matter; Nov 23).

While I may not know the exact true meaning of Christmas, I do not understand the disappointment with this year's decorations.

The Christmas light-up in Orchard Road is predominantly a commercial event.

If it is a disappointment this year, then it should always have been so.

I do not see how Santa Claus, reindeer, gingerbread men and other such symbols are related to the true meaning of Christmas.

I mean no disrespect to Christianity but, rather, I merely wish to understand the reason for the disappointment with this particular light-up this year.

Chew Hong Ghai