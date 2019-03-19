Why is identity of non-cleric hidden?

It is puzzling that the Catholic Church in Singapore does not want to reveal the identity of the head of the Professional Standards Office (PSO) (Non-cleric to lead Catholic office tackling abuse cases, March 11).

This secrecy is ironic, given that the Archdiocese of Singapore formed this office in "the interest of transparency and independence".

The Catholic Church should not be seen as practising transparency when it is convenient for them, while applying a different standard to revealing the identity of the head of the PSO.

This undermines the credibility of the PSO.

If there are any reasons why the head of PSO should not be named, it behoves the Catholic Church to state them, especially when there is international public interest over sexual allegations of minors by Catholic priests in other countries.

Sean Lim Wei Xin