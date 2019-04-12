Why hasn't work started on covered linkway?

Most of the work as part of the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme in Teck Whye, which started in the first quarter of 2017 and was supposed to end by the fourth quarter of last year, seems to have been completed.

However, to date, there is still no sign of any work being done on the covered linkway from the Teck Whye Avenue bus stop to Chua Chu Kang Community Club.

This particular linkway was one of the preliminary design plans unveiled in a public consultation exercise held in September 2014, and residents voted for it in a consensus gathering session in June 2015.

On April 8, Chua Chu Kang Town Council said it was still at the design stage because many government agencies are involved in the project and so the design approval process took a longer time.

Yet, no deadline was specified.

Why has no headway been made even after three years and 10 months?

The agencies involved need to improve their responses to people and resolve issues expediently.

Karen Koo