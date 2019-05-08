Why change system that's working well?

I refer to the article by Ms Salma Khalik (Some dentists upset over talk of extra training for risky procedures, May 4).

Singapore dentists are generally mindful of our professional responsibilities to our patients.

Many have invested time and resources to upgrade themselves.

According to statistics, our current system of self-regulation and continuing professional education (CPE) has kept incidence of patient complaints low.

Many of the complaints received are not related to dentists' clinical skills but arise from poor communication with their patients.

We believe that a simple tweak to the existing CPE framework is an easy and cost-effective way of improving service without undue cost increases to the public.

The current outcry from dentists is borne out of fear that the proposed regulatory framework will restrict dental practices especially in procedures that are commonly done.

There is confusion over the five or six dental procedures that require a Certificate of Competency (COC).

There is also a lack of transparency as to the actual rationale for rolling out this regulatory framework, despite an official dialogue session on April 13 with the president and chief dental officer of the Singapore Dental Council (SDC).

The four-year undergraduate dentistry curriculum is very hands-on and undergraduates treat patients from year 3.

Barring a serious fault in the curriculum, there is no necessity to re-certify common procedures except those procedures that were never taught, such as Botox or orthognathic surgery for example.

However, where needed, a revamp of the curriculum to keep abreast of current trends and technologies can be carried out.

During their four-year post-graduation bond, MOH Holdings can organise vocational postings coupled with mentorship in different procedures, instead of making parents of these new graduates come up with more money to obtain COCs.

SDC can help us penalise errant dentists found practising unsafe dentistry.

Why make all drivers retake exams when you can just penalise drunk drivers? We need SDC to exercise greater transparency and be more consultative in engaging all stakeholders, for the greater good of the profession, and to benefit the public.

The Ministry of Health is moving away from expensive tertiary care to primary care, why is the dental sector going in the opposite direction?

The implications for the public are much wider than the proponents of COC have considered. As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Eugene Tang Kok Weng (Dr)

Former Singapore Dental Association president