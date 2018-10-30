Whole of society progressing is as important as closing inequality gap

I watched the dialogue between Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Professor Tommy Koh on television (The toilet attendant, the disinvited speaker and the moving escalator; Oct 29).

I agree fully with DPM Tharman that Singapore has done well comparatively with other countries in tackling social mobility and social inequality issues.

I would like to address an envious mentality which I sense among some in our society.

When we do better than others we feel good but when others do better than us, we tend to be jealous.

It is important for all of us to be able to see this big picture clearly.

The focus must not be limited to closing the gap of income inequality but to also ensure that the whole of society grows and progresses.

Sim Lim Onn