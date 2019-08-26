When political rivals meet for a good cause

It was heartwarming to see Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong at a fund-raising event in Mr Chiam See Tong's name (Chiam helped set tone for civil parliamentary debate: ESM Goh, Aug 23).

ESM Goh had accepted the invitation to be the event's guest of honour because of his respect for Mr Chiam "as a well-meaning, decent and honest politician and Member of Parliament".

The late Mr Lee Kuan Yew paid similar tribute to Mr Chiam.

I support Dr Huang Shoou Chyuan's call for Mr Chiam to be given a National Day Award for his contribution to Singapore as an opposition MP (Opposition politicians deserve national honours too, July 24).

In light of his failing health, an honour of the highest distinction should be given to Mr Chiam in next year's National Day Awards presentation to show him that all that he has done for Singapore is much appreciated.

Lim Boon Seng