Want to help S'pore football? Encourage, not criticise

The critique on the Lions' 2034 World Cup goal is not without merit (Lions' 2034 World Cup target a pipe dream?, Aug 26)

However, it appears the answers to many of the questions can be found in the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) annual reports, which are publicly available for all to peruse.

They contain a wealth of information which could provide insights on the progress of the FAS initiatives and programmes towards the 2034 World Cup target, and permit public assessment as to whether this goal is an achievable target.

I reckon the upcoming annual report for the April 2018 to March 2019 period, and future reports thereafter, will contain even more information and insights.

The complaint fans have about Singapore football going nowhere has been a constant refrain.

If the FAS has to be dealing with fans' grouses all the time, I suspect it'll only serve to distract and detract them from doing their job of lifting Singapore football out of its doldrums. And the FAS is already doing its darnedest by all accounts.

Standing by the sidelines to point fingers and criticise is easy. What if instead we brought to the table tangibles with which to contribute to the war effort?

As new Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida has articulated, Singapore football needs the fans if it is to succeed (I believe in the Lions: Yoshida, May 31). If there's nothing tangible that we can bring to the table, perhaps the least we could do is to offer our encouragement.

Woon Wee Min