Walking lets me think creatively

I thoroughly enjoyed the article about walking (Walking my path, my way, June 30).

I am also a walker who tries to use the opportunity to clear my mind and perhaps even to fish out new nuggets of creative thoughts for my next economics lesson.

I would like to complement this article with a suggestion that walkers should also carry a light mobile device to record their thoughts and take pictures.

But do turn off the Wi-Fi so that you can have that precious "me" time, away from daily commitments.

Downloading an e-book is also good, just in case it rains and you are stuck in a bus stop.

All in all, a very good article indeed.

Colin Ong Tau Shien