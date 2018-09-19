Various criteria assessed in planning of green spaces

We thank Mr Lee Yong Se for his letter (Parks here need more playgrounds; Sept 13).

When planning for facilities within our parks, the National Parks Board (NParks) considers the diverse needs of park users.

We develop green spaces for the benefit of all. This usually means carefully assessing the needs of residents and visitors, and the characteristics of the park terrain to achieve the right balance in facilities at each park. For example, the demographics of residents around Telok Blangah Hill Park and its terrain would be quite different from those of Pasir Ris Park and East Coast Park. Hence, these parks are themed differently.

Pasir Ris Park is designed to meet the diverse recreational needs of park users. For families with young children, the park already has a 1ha children's playground. This playground will be enhanced further next year as part of efforts under the Remaking Our Heartland programme for Pasir Ris.

At East Coast Park, Big Splash is undergoing improvement works, where its structures will be retained and converted into a vertical playground, complemented by water play features.

On the other hand, Telok Blangah Hill Park and the nearby Kent Ridge Park feature fitness equipment to cater to a larger variety of users.

We appreciate Mr Lee's suggestions and hope that he and his family will continue to enjoy the diverse recreational options across our parks.

Chia Seng Jiang

Group Director, Parks

National Parks Board