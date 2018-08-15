User behaviour key to more green buildings

We refer to Dr Snigdha Sharma's letter (Step up efforts for more green buildings; Aug 8).

Singapore has made good progress in the development of green buildings over the past decade.

We agree with Dr Sharma that a key success factor in this green building journey is to have corresponding change in the users' behaviour and consumption patterns.

People are at the heart of buildings becoming greener and they are a key consideration when the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) formulated the Green Building Masterplans and Green Mark schemes, which emphasise user engagement and well-being.

Over the years, BCA has actively engaged building professionals, building owners, tenants and students to raise awareness on green buildings. One of our key engagements with industry professionals is the annual Singapore Green Building Week.

BCA also has in place incentive and financing schemes to encourage more building owners and tenants to make their premises green.

We collaborate with industry associations on engagement programmes. One example is our close partnership with the Singapore Green Building Council on a Behavioural Change Pilot Programme to help companies engage their staff and tenants to adopt green practices at their workplaces.

Office users can do their part by supporting these green initiatives.

To interest our youth, BCA has worked with the Ministry of Education and the industry on a Back to School Programme where we mentor institutes of higher learning-level student interns to assist their alma maters in going green.

To date, more than 70 schools have come on board the programme.

We urge more people like Dr Sharma to join us in raising awareness of green buildings in this Year of Climate Action.

Ang Kian Seng

Group Director, Environmental Sustainability

Building and Construction Authority