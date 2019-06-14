Use law to fullest in fight against dengue

In order to fight dengue, the National Environment Agency's (NEA's) enforcement body must be firm when going about its duties (Fine residents who refuse NEA checks for mosquito breeding, by Mr Wiliam Bremner, June 13).

I had a similar experience to that of Mr Bremner. In April, I reported through feedback and calls, with supporting video evidence, about the problem of mosquito breeding in my neighbourhood. But it was to no avail.

When the staff from NEA returned my call, it was only to tell me that their officers were not given access into the property.

Subsequent written complaints failed to eradicate the problem of rooftop water ponding.

I was also told that they were depending on the heat of the sun to dry up the ponding to kill the larvae - a reason I thought was laughable.

Like Mr Bremner, I think it is time the NEA acts more firmly under powers given in Sections 35 and 36 of the Control of Vectors and Pesticides Act.

It is pointless for NEA to boast about its drone camera detection and other high-tech features when officers cannot enter a home to check on suspected mosquito breeding grounds.

Taim Oon Chew