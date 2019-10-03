US not in a position to decouple from China

United States President Donald Trump wants to decouple from China economically and technologically to contain its rise (Trump is serious about US divorce from China, Sept 21).

Decoupling is not simply a matter of using punitive measures to disentangle US companies and technologies from China's supply chains. This may end up costing the US more than China.

China is prepared for such an eventuality, since many parameters do not favour the US. China has overtaken the US as the world's largest economy in purchasing power parity terms.

China's state capitalism model has helped it to build up the technological, industrial and manufacturing capability to become the world's factory. According to China Daily, by the end of last year, China's skilled labour force had risen to more than 165 million, with those classified as highly skilled reaching nearly 48 million.

China has a population size four times that of the US, and it has become the world's largest trading nation with a gross domestic product that is becoming less dependent on exports.

Consulting firm McKinsey & Company forecasts China's middle class to reach 550 million by 2022. China is at the centre of the global supply chain, encompassing everything from electronics to textiles. Products made in the US depend on parts from China.

Sophisticated tech industries in the US cannot compete without a robust home manufacturing base. High labour cost and fewer supporting industries are the US' Achilles heel.

China is becoming less reliant on the US for its economic health, and more intertwined with the rest of Asia and the European Union. Bilateral trade with the US accounts for about 14 per cent of China's total trade.

The US needs to enhance its resilience against China in complex supply chains before attempting to decouple, otherwise it runs the risk of throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi