Treat maids with dignity and compassion

Foreign domestic workers (FDWs) come from neighbouring countries to earn a few hundred dollars each month so that their families and loved ones back home can have better lives.

They are really forced by circumstances to leave their homeland to seek employment here.

Being poor and less-educated does not mean that they can be taken advantage of.

There are constant reports on maids being physically abused, underfed, overworked and not being paid their monthly salary here.

All this mistreatment puts Singaporeans in a very bad light.

Why can't all of us be more gracious and considerate towards our maids?

Let us all emulate the families who have had their maids working for them for decades (Long-service award for 19 pairs of maids, employers; Feb 12).

We should be more humane and treat our maids with dignity and compassion as we would all Singaporeans.

Neo Poh Goon