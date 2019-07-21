Tools to nab errant PMD users must be practical

I was elated to read about the Land Transport Authority's (LTA's) impending introduction of new measures to help nab errant personal mobility device (PMD) users - happy that something concrete is materialising (Mobile CCTV cameras to help nab errant PMD users, July 20).

My excitement was however, momentary. I have reservations with the app which enables users to report and submit details of errant riders.

It is important to understand that errant riders tend to speed. When they whisk past pedestrians at a high speed, it is not possible to capture their details. By the time the app feature is accessed, the PMD user would be long gone. This is more so when the rider approaches from behind, when the momentary shock and disorientation of the pedestrian render immediate action impossible.

Even in the unlikely situation of a pedestrian managing to photograph or videotape an errant rider, there is a possibility of altercation, which some pedestrians would rather avoid.

Which leads to the question: Is this app practical?

If it is not, it will only be an exercise in futility.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan