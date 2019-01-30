Too busy to read or too busy to be a parent?

Teachers are necessary, vital even, in educating a child, but are their efforts alone sufficient?

Parents also need to spend time with their children and contribute to their learning (Who should teach kids to read: Teachers or parents?, Jan 28).

Wouldn't parents who are too busy to teach their child to read also be too busy to carry out other parental duties?

After all, reading is not the only important part of life. Who is going to teach the child proper values and behaviour?

Parents should remember that if they are not there for their child when they should be, then there are many others who are too willing to fill in the gap.

People should think twice about their responsibilities and priorities before becoming parents.

Ee Teck Ee