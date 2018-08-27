Time to improve English standards in S'pore

I agree that the English language is important for Singapore's future in the global economy (Use of English is vital in a global society, by Mr Jeffrey Law Lee Beng; Aug 23).

We need to change our attitudes and country's policies to match developments in the world.

What had originated as a push towards Chinese-English bilingualism in the light of potentially increased business opportunities in China may need to metamorphose instead towards higher standards of English.

It is no secret that our peers in China tend to excel in every endeavour they choose to adopt.

If we keep diluting our standards of English by dividing the attention of our children to focus on two languages, we will find ourselves struggling to communicate with our business partners in China with their impeccable English - it is just a matter of time.

How ludicrous it would be if at future international business meetings conducted in English, instead of bilingual Singaporeans helping our Chinese colleagues understand the proceedings, the latter having to interpret for us because no one understands our ungrammatical English.

Amy Loh Chee Seen (Ms)