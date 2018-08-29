Third-party insurance for PMD riders should be mandatory

Singapore has seen a growth in the number of personal mobility devices (PMDs).

However, the last three years have also witnessed an increase in the number of accidents involving PMDs and pedestrians.

In May, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min advised that accidents involving PMDs on public paths have continued to rise, from 19 accidents in 2015 to 42 in 2016 and 128 last year (Spike in accidents involving PMDs; May 19).

While the rise in accident numbers may be, at least in part, attributable to the increase in the number of riders, it is still a worrying statistic, particularly in view of recent PMD accidents involving young and old pedestrians, the group of people most vulnerable to injury.

In such circumstances, pedestrians involved in a PMD accident may need medical treatment or require reimbursement for damage to their property.

Given the number of accidents recorded, the issue of a negligent PMD rider's ability to provide compensation to an injured pedestrian is one that requires sincere consideration, especially as the rider might not have the available funds to provide such compensation.

However, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel's recently released report fell short of implementing a mandatory third-party insurance requirement on riders.

Instead, it strongly encouraged riders to take up personal and third-party liability insurance.

In doing so, the panel has missed the opportunity to provide a mechanism to ensure a better degree of protection for those injured by negligent PMD riders.

PMD insurance is inexpensive and supplied by several insurers in Singapore.

For as little as $60 per year, a PMD rider can purchase third-party liability insurance including other benefits, such as personal accident and PMD damage.

So, it does not represent a huge financial burden for the rider.

Opponents of a mandatory PMD insurance scheme might suggest that the potential harm from a PMD accident is minor.

However, this is not about forcing PMD riders to buy unnecessary insurance.

Rather, it is about ensuring the rider has an insurance policy in place to ensure the availability of funds to cover injuries should the worst happen, therefore protecting both the rider and the injured pedestrian.

Graham Spriggs (Dr)