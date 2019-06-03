The need to rule with fair policies

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen is right on why collective good must not be jeopardised by lopsided policies (US, China dominance less accepted if policies skewed: Ng Eng Hen, June 3).

He said that if policies are seen as lopsided against collective good, countries may seek other partners.

What the minister said applies not only to individual countries in the community of nations, but also holds true of individual citizens in the community of any nation.

Citizens migrate when they perceive their own governments have stacked up lopsided policies against the collective good.

But those who do not have that option must seek other parties to run the country in order to correct the anomaly.

This is only an option when there is true political freedom of choice in a country.

However, in a country ruled by repressive regimes, the people can only endure suffering powerlessly and patiently until they can stand it no more. Then, open revolt would no be longer an option.

June 4 in the recent history of China is a date to remind the world that people's power is no child's play (Chinese exiles help keep memory of June 4 alive, June 3).

Yet, many wished it never happened.

So, it behoves those who have power over others, especially over the weak, to rule with fair policies, not lopsided against the collective common good.

Nationally and internationally, every politician must weigh the words of Mr Ng to prevent further turmoil and upheaval in a world that is already in deep trouble.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)