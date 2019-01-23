Teachers are dedicated lot

Miss Aisling Ong's Forum letter may evoke dissonance among readers concerned about teachers not carrying out their responsibility to care for all their pupils, despite the latter having behavioural issues or parents who are uncooperative (Teachers should not give up on difficult students; Jan 22).

Let me share a different perspective. Our not-for-profit youth-services agency supports schools in their efforts to reach these very type of students.

For over two decades, we have seen and admired the dedication, commitment and investment that school leaders have given, just so that those from less privileged circumstances will not be left out.

We also believe that it does take concerted community effort to shore up the proverbial village to raise a child.

The responsibility does not lie solely with our schools and teachers. They need help to be of help.

John K. E. Tan (Dr)

Executive Director

Children-At-Risk Empowerment Association (Care Singapore)