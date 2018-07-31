Support, guide students facing stress

Rosyth School's promptness in addressing rumours of a "suicide game" is admirable (Rosyth School tells parents to stop spreading rumours about 'suicide game'; ST Online, July 25).

This incident has left me thinking about the origin of the game, in which pupils earned "happiness" points through their performance in school.

I believe the game was started to compel pupils to do better in their studies and to obey their teachers.

Ironically, the pupils did not gain happiness from this game, but instead faced anxiety and stress.

In recent years, an increasing number of youngsters in Singapore are getting stressed out over their academic performance, peer pressure, family issues and high personal expectations.

A case that showed what too much stress can lead to was the death of a Primary 5 pupil who fell 17 floors from his bedroom window after he failed his exams (Death of boy who fell 17 floors ruled a suicide; Oct 22, 2016).

Parents and teachers, please, pay close attention to the well-being of their children and students. Focus on supporting and guiding them, not punishing them.

Goh Xin Yi (Miss)