Stores in malls must display unit number

Published
24 min ago

I am surprised that many stores in shopping malls do not display their unit number.

Why is this not mandatory?

It is frustrating looking for a unit because of this. Is there a reason why this is optional? Doesn't it work in the shop's favour to have their unit number prominently displayed?

Another useful thing would be to display the shop's operational hours, contact number and e-mail address.

This could be optional because sometimes shop owners want their operational hours to be flexible.

But unit numbers must be made mandatory.

Lim Poh Seng

