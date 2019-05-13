Step up security in places of worship

The perpetrators of the terror attacks in Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Paris have no place in a peaceful society like ours, and anyone who tries to disrupt this peace must be brought to justice.

Places of worship are sacred places that must be respected, and measures must be taken to prevent terrorists from intruding.

Places of worship should be required by law to install CCTV cameras, the cost of which could be funded by the Government.

Every devotee in places of worship must be on the lookout for suspicious characters and report them to the police where necessary.

Backpacks as well as people wearing voluminous clothing such as cassocks or robes should be thoroughly checked, with even religious figures not exempt from this.

We must work hand-in-hand with the police in Singapore to fight terror and must never get complacent.

Innocent lives are lost in such tragedies and it is crucial that such heinous crimes are put to an end.

John Balasundram Ayasamy Iyer