Step up learning of coding in schools

The Ministry of Education (MOE) can add to its emphasis on coding for primary school pupils (Coding classes for all upper primary pupils from 2020, July 11).

Can MOE incorporate a basic coding question in next year's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) mathematics paper to reflect the importance it has in the future workplace?

Also, to ensure that publishers do not rush in with a deluge of coding assessment books, could the MOE commission a national coding textbook and workbook?

Colin Ong Tau Shien