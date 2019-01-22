Start training for U-15 tournament now

It is prudent that the Football Association of Singapore has appointed experienced youth coach Philippe Aw as head coach for the Singapore Under-15 football team at this point in time, in preparation for July's Asean Football Federation U-15 Championship (Aw to keep door open for youth; Jan 18).

This will give him enough time to select and train potential players.

Currently, he has about 60 players for training, and is on the lookout for more.

He has about six more months before the tournament.

As these are young players who would not have developed the skills and tactical play to perform well at a major tournament, he should focus on training them, instead of spending time assessing more players from other sources to join the current batch of selected players.

Starting on rigorous training now is important if he wants to have a positive outcome at the U-15 Championship.

George Pasqual