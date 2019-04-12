S'pore should consider theme park with Marvel heroes

The Walt Disney Company, after first confirming its plan to acquire certain parts of 21st Century Fox in December 2017, has officially closed its US$71 billion (S$96 billion) acquisition of Fox (Thousands of layoffs seen after Disney acquires Fox, March 21).

Under that purchase, Marvel characters previously owned by Fox would automatically be roped under the Disney banner.

Singapore should study the feasibility of introducing a second major theme park that is Marvel-themed, as Marvel movies have successfully built up a huge fan base around the world.

Viewers and visitors will be captivated to see their favourite characters come alive in person, and be engaged personally in the fantasy of the Marvel universe.

Chia Eu Foong